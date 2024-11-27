Visakhapatnam: GITAM is set to host the 14th International Conference on Sustainable Waste Management - Circular Economy and IPLA Global Forum 2024 (14th IconSWM-CE & IPLA GF 2024) from November 28 to December 1 in a hybrid mode. The announcement was made on Tuesday by conference chairman Prof Sadhan K Ghosh during a media briefing. Prof Ghosh highlighted that the conference will showcase cutting-edge research and innovative solutions for sustainable waste management and circular economy. This year, the organising committee received an impressive 580 abstract submissions, including 448 from India and 132 from international contributors, underlining the global interest in advancing sustainable practices.

The conference convener Dr Thorani shared that the event will feature a student congress on 27th followed by a hackathon, seminars, research presentations, along with the presentation of best paper awards, student awards, and lifetime achievement awards. Exhibitions by students will also provide a platform to demonstrate innovations in sustainability and waste management. Dr Thorani emphasised that the conference will engage students in discussions on sustainability, foster idea exchange and encourage innovative solutions to waste management challenges. The event aims to create awareness, promote circular economy practices, and explore opportunities for sustainable business ventures, particularly in water and waste management.

Conference co-convener Sai Sudhakar added that the conference, supported by the International Society for Waste Management, will facilitate collaborations and the signing of MoUs. It will also pave the way for research initiatives focused on sustainability and environmental protection. The 14th IconSWM-CE & IPLA GF 2024 promises to be a milestone event, bringing together researchers, students, and industry experts to exchange ideas and drive innovations for a greener, more sustainable future.