24 short films taken by city police to spread cybercrime awareness

Visakhapatnam: Ina first-of-its-kind endeavour, 24 short films encapsulating the modus operandi of 24 types of cybercrimes have been made by Visakhapatnam city police.

Aimed at building awareness about cybercrimes among people, preventing them from falling prey to the bait of cyber criminals and reaching out to larger communities, the series of short films were shot.

A day ahead of their release, these films were screened at a conference organised at the state secretariat. After watching the content, the Chief Minister lauded the initiative taken by the Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police for taking the digital route in building awareness among the public. People across the country have lost about Rs.30,211 crore to cyber and financial frauds in various cases, explained Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi to the Chief Minister.

In 2024, he said, the state registered 66,507 complaints regarding cyber and financial crimes which led to a loss of Rs.974.12 crore. In 2021, the loss due to cybercrimes was Rs. 34 crore, Rs.117.50 crore in 2022 and Rs.378 crore was lost the following year, the Commissioner of Police elaborated. In 2024, 66,507 complaints were received across the state regarding cybercrimes and financial crimes, resulting in a loss of Rs. 974.12 crores. In 2025, 64,048 complaints related to cyber and other digital fraud were received, resulting in a loss of Rs.828 crore, Bagchi informed. Sharing details about Visakhapatnam, the Commissioner of Police stated that a total loss of Rs.304 crore has been incurred due to cybercrimes and other digital frauds since 2019. Through social media platforms, the short films will be circulated to educate people and help them stay away from falling prey to such frauds.

The short films were released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad along with other senior officials from the department in Amaravati.

Earlier during the District collector’s conference, the screening of the short films at the secretariat was carried out in the presence of Ministers Kandula Durgesh, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, P Narayana and Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, among others.