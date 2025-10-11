24/7 year-round bus service for fisherfolk at Gangavaram

Visakhapatnam: An upgraded 24/7 dedicated bus service for the Gangavaram fishing communities was inaugurated by Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) on Friday.

The enhanced facility replaces the earlier vehicle with a newly-upgraded one, offering round-the-clock, year-round transportation support for residents of the fishing hamlets.

The new bus service was formally launched by Amit Malik, CEO – Adani Gangavaram Port in the presence of members from the Gangavaram Village fishing community along with senior officials from AGPL and the Adani Foundation.

This initiative is part of the port’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusive growth and sustainable community development.

By addressing critical transportation needs, the port aims to support the daily livelihoods of the fishing community, improve accessibility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

The local community welcomed the upgraded bus service with heartfelt gratitude, expressing appreciation for AGPL’s continuous efforts towards improving essential infrastructure in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the port management said, “At AGPL, we believe that true progress is shared progress.

The upgraded 24/7 bus service is a reflection of our commitment to the wellbeing of the fishing communities who are an integral part of our ecosystem.”