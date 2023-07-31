250 villages face flood threat in Alluri dist

Rajamahendravaram: With flood continues to haunt Alluri Sitarama Raju district, more than 250 villages are under water blockade. Five mandals were affected by the flood.

However, normal conditions prevail in Yetapaka mandal as the floodwater receded to some level. But Kunavaram, Chinturu, Devipatnam, and VR Puram mandals are still under flood threat.

Flood water entered many tribal villages. Godavari and Sabari are crossing the danger level. Many streams are overflowing and submerging the roads.

In Sabari Kottagudem village, a huge tamarind tree fell due to the Godavari floods. The house next door was partially damaged. Electric cables were cut and the power supply stopped.

The district officials said that they have sent essential goods and tarpaulins to the flood victims on the Chintoor Sabari Bridge.

Former MLA Vantala Rajeshwari appealed to district collector Sumit Kumar to speed up flood relief measures. They said that the relief measures have been accelerated and relief supplies will reach all the flood victims in two days.

BJP district general secretary Payam Venkaiah, leaders Nomula Rama Rao and K Daraiah questioned the government as to what happened to the promises that they would give compensation of Rs 5 lakh per acre in flooded mandals and Rs 18 lakh package immediately after winning.

They criticised that the government is not able to give at least plastic bags to the flood victims.

In VR Puram mandal, Tahsildar Sridhar himself went on a boat and distributed essentials to some of the flood victims. Meanwhile, at 5 pm on Sunday, the Godavari flood at Bhadrachalam was 51.30 feet. A second warning is in effect. The collector Sumit Kumar said that the flood has affected a total of 8,000 families in Chinturu and VR Puram mandals.

He said that 6,000 families were affected by floods in Kunavaram mandal.

He said that 12 country boats are being set up for this mandal and 8 country boats for Chinturu to organise relief activities. He clarified that relief measures have been intensified.