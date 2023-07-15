2,832 petitions resolved during ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ drive

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that a total of 3,755 applications have been received on Jaganannaku Chebudam (JKC) phone number in the district since May 9, and 2,832 applications have been resolved. Appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the remaining, she said. Rational steps are being taken for the settlement of JKC applications, she added.

On Friday, Collector Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector Tej Bharat, Panchayat Raj SE ABV Prasad, DEO S Abraham, Micro Irrigation Department officer Swathi, Sports officer Seshagiri and other officials from Rajahmundry Collectorate participated in a video conference organised by State Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on various issues.

On this occasion, the Collector explained the progress of the respective matters in the district. She said that 17,059 people have been provided medical services in the district in the last 15 days through the Family Doctor concept. It has been suggested to the field-level medical officers to increase the capacity of providing medical services under the Aarogyasri scheme in all the government hospitals, and PHCs. As many as 9,526 volunteers have been deployed across the district to identify out-of-school children and bring them back to school.

The Collector said that the 100 per cent distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (JVK) kits will be completed by July 31. Under Nadu-Nedu Phase-2(A) works are being carried out to provide infrastructure in 435 schools. She explained that out of 390 village secretariat buildings proposed for construction in the district, 331 have been completed. While 30 have reached the final stage, the rest are in various stages. While 373 RBK buildings are to be constructed, 271 have been completed. The rest are in different stages. Buildings have been constructed for 203 health centers out of 338, and the rest are in different stages, Collector Madhavi Latha said.