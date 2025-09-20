Live
346 recovered vehicles handed over to rightful owners
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police recovered 346 two-wheelers that were stolen from various police station limits in Visakhapatnam.
The motor vehicles seized by the police in various cases were returned to respective owners through the ‘vehicle return mela’ organised by the Visakhapatnam city police here on Friday.
After vehicles get seized for various reasons, owners face difficulties in getting them released through courts. Consequently, the vehicles get
damaged, become unusable and lose their value. To put an end to these issues and return the vehicles to the owners without any expenditure, the mela was launched, explained Shankhabrata Bagchi, City Police Commissioner.
As part of the vehicle return mela held in February, 152 vehicles were returned to their owners. In April, 320 vehicles were handed over to their owners, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.In the third edition, more vehicles compared to the previous two melas were handed over to the respective owners by the city police.A total of 818 people have benefitted through the melas by regaining possession of their vehicles, the CP informed.