A fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam steel plant, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of power plant-2.
The CISF fire services to douse the fire. The magnitude of damage is yet to be ascertained.
According to the Steel Plant officials, none was injured. They also maintained that the mishap did not affect steel plant production.
