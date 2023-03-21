A new beach viewpoint in Port City

Visakhapatnam: To witness the pristine beauty of Visakhapatnam coast, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is developing a beach viewpoint at Jodugulapalem. Till now, such a viewpoint is accessible from Kailasagiri Hills. But, of late, not many frequent the place as it needs attention for better maintenance.

However, ahead of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) Summit, the GVMC intends to develop a new viewpoint at Seethakonda. This will further become another tourist spot.

With representatives from various countries descending on the city shortly for the G20-IWG Summit, the corporation is speeding up the project related to the new viewpoint which is coming up at a curve of Seethakonda hill. As a part of the safety measure, a railing was arranged at the viewpoint.

Similarly, seating arrangements, platforms, greenery, granite walls, vendors' zone, cobblestoned pavements, etc., form a part of the facility.



To make the visit a memorable one for the tourists, a selfie point is getting developed with a caption 'I love Vizag' with dolphin statues.

Speaking to Hans India, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu, says, "Efforts are taken to allow visitors at the viewpoint during nights as well. Suitable amenities such as ornamental lighting arrangement, focused lights that make the waves visible in the dark will be provided at the venue."

Focus lamps in myriad colours will be arranged to make the hill more attractive even from a longer distance.

According to the corporation officials, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore. The list of expenses includes civil works, lighting plus other amenities.

The corporation aims to complete the project by the time the delegates for the G20 Summit arrive in Visakhapatnam.