A nine-hour HIPEC surgery saves ovarian cancer patient

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at KIMS, Seethammadhara successfully performed a nearly nine-hour-long advanced surgical procedure on a 42-year-old woman suffering from ovarian cancer.

The procedure was performed using cytoreductive surgery combined with Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC).

Addressing the media on Friday, surgical oncologist K Lakshminarayana Rao said the patient, a homemaker from Visakhapatnam, was admitted with complaints of severe abdominal pain. Detailed diagnosis confirmed advanced ovarian cancer with abdominal fluid accumulation.

After six cycles of chemotherapy, the medical team decided to proceed with cytoreductive surgery along with HIPEC.

Explaining the procedure, Lakshminarayana Rao said that HIPEC is performed after surgically removing all visible cancerous lesions from the abdominal cavity. “The procedure not only removes visible tumours but also helps eliminate microscopic residual cancer cells, thereby reducing the chances of recurrence. HIPEC has shown promising results in improving disease control, long-term survival and quality of life, particularly in selected cases of ovarian cancer,” he informed.

Post surgery, the patient recovered well and was discharged from the hospital.