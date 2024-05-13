  • Menu
A pregnant woman casts her vote

Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman M Mounika showed her inked finger after casting her vote in Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by her family, she came to the polling booth at 7.30 am to exercise her franchise. "Fortunately, I was not made to wait in the long queue because of my condition," she says, adding that it took her 45 minutes to complete the voting process.

