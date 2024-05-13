A pregnant woman casts her vote

Live
Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman M Mounika showed her inked finger after casting her vote in Visakhapatnam.Accompanied by her family, she came to the...
Accompanied by her family, she came to the polling booth at 7.30 am to exercise her franchise. "Fortunately, I was not made to wait in the long queue because of my condition," she says, adding that it took her 45 minutes to complete the voting process.
