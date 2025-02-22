A tale of passion, innovation and resilience

Visakhapatnam: At just 11 years old, Adit Veeramachaneni is making waves in the world of golf. In just three years since picking up a golf club, this young prodigy has ascended the ranks to claim international victories, proving that age is no barrier to excellence.

Recently, Adit emerged as the champion in the prestigious Asian Junior Masters 2025 Golf Championship held in Thailand. The victory further cemented his reputation as a formidable talent, demonstrating skill, discipline, and a relentless drive to succeed.

A Class VI student, Adit balances academics with his rigorous training routine, spending nearly five hours daily honing his game. Despite his demanding schedule, he remains steadfast in his ambitions.

“Missed academic classes are often covered with online lessons. My ambition is to participate in the tournaments hosted by the prestigious Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America,” Adit shares, brimming with confidence. For him, golf is not just about competition; it is about gaining global recognition and securing his place among the world’s elite golfers.

Adit’s journey into the world of golf began at the age of eight. Encouraged by his parents, Ratna Deep Veeramachaneni and Rajyalakshmi, who identified his talent early on, he was provided with the right training and exposure to excel.

Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in his success, enabling him to compete in top-tier tournaments across the globe.

Since his competitive debut in 2021, Adit has participated in 38 contests, clinching victory in 26 of them. His list of achievements includes winning the FCG International World Championship (WGC) at St Mark Golf Course, making him the first Indian to accomplish this feat. He also secured his first international title at the 2023 Saigon Junior Masters in Vietnam and triumphed in the US Kids Indian Championship at ITC Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon in 2022.

With his eyes set on becoming the world’s top golfer, Adit continues to push his limits, striving to achieve greater milestones in his sporting career.

His journey is a testament to dedication, passion, and the unwavering spirit of a young champion in the making.