Achieving self-rule one way of paying tributes to Gandhi: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP city office observed Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid tributes to Bapu along with city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and other leaders.

Later, the Minister garlanded the statue of Gandhi near the GVMC statue. Speaking on the occasion, Muttamsetti said the Gandhiji's path of truth and non-violence is worthy of emulation and the message of peace given by him to the world is to be followed by all countries.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to fulfill the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and the ward secretariat is an example to take governance to the grassroots. Achieving self-rule is one way of paying tributes to the Father of the Nation," the Minister added.

Referring to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar, Muttamsetti alleged that he was behaving more like a 'Politician,' heaping criticism against the government which is not right.

The Minister advised the SEC to get into 'active politics' post his retirement but not now. Further, he said the SEC should bring respect to the constitutional bodies and advised him to do some introspection on his activities.