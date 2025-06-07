Adani Port extends support for monsoon preparedness in Port City

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the ensuing monsoon season in view, Adani Gangavaram Port has undertaken a community initiative to support the city of Visakhapatnam.

This initiative comes at a crucial time responding to early warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that forecasts an early onset of monsoon with above-average rainfall. In connection with it, AGPL deployed specialised teams and mechanised equipment to assist the civil authorities in clearing critical storm water and flow drains.

Focusing on the high-density areas such as Pedagantyada and Gajuwaka, the port teams have cleared over one kilometre of main drainage channels, significantly reducing the risk of urban flooding, water stagnation and associated health hazards.

This effort is aimed at ensuring that arterial roads and essential urban infrastructure remain operational even during heavy rainfall.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We believe in standing by the community during times of need. Our support to Visakhapatnam’s civic authorities is part of our commitment to sustainable urban resilience. By proactively helping clear storm drains and mitigate flood risks, we aim to protect lives, infrastructure, and ensure the city remains functional during the monsoon.”

The initiative reflects AGPL’s continued dedication to environmental responsibility, community support and infrastructure sustainability.