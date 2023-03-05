Additional stoppage to Visakhapatnam-Durg express

The Railway Board will provide additional stoppage to Visakhapatnam–Durg-Visakhapatnam express at Komakhan station in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway for a period of six months on experimental basis. Visakhapatnam-Durg express (18530) will stop at the Komakhan station with effect from March 9 at 1.18 am and departure at 1.20 am. In return, Durg-Visakhapatnam express (18529) will stop at the Komakhan station with effect from March 10 to September 9 at 10.24 pm and departure at 10.26 pm. Revised composition for Rayagada-Guntur express.





It has been decided by Railways to augment Guntur-Rayagada-Guntur train with a sleeper class coach on a permanent basis. The revised composition would be one third AC coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches in its composition.





In order to clear extra rush of passengers, one more third AC coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Amritsar (20807) Hirakud train on March 7th and 11th and in return, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam (20808) Hirakud express will be provided with additional third AC coach on March 11th and 15th March. People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.