  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Addl Vistadome coach to VSKP-Kirandul-VSKP train

Addl Vistadome coach to VSKP-Kirandul-VSKP train
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waiting list passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway decided to attach an additional...

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waiting list passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train.

In line with it, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) on October 25.

In return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) on October 26. Passengers are requested to make use of these services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick