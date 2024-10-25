Addl Vistadome coach to VSKP-Kirandul-VSKP train

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waiting list passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train.

In line with it, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) on October 25.

In return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be available to Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) on October 26. Passengers are requested to make use of these services.