Adivi Sesh, PETA Gift Andhra’s First Mechanical Elephant to ISKCON Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Actor Adivi Sesh and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have gifted Andhra Pradesh’s first life-size mechanical elephant, named Ranga, to the Sri Radha Damodar Temple of ISKCON Visakhapatnam.

The robotic elephant was unveiled on Sunday by ISKCON Governing Body Commission Chairman H.G. Madhusevita Prabhu in the presence of temple president H.G. Samba Das, spiritual mentor Dr Nitaisevini Mataji, officials and devotees during Sharad Purnima celebrations. The inauguration was followed by a ceremonial procession and bhajans.

PETA India facilitated the donation in recognition of the temple’s decision never to own or hire live elephants. Ranga is the 33rd mechanical elephant facilitated by the organisation across seven states.

“It’s truly special for me to join hands with PETA India in donating mechanical elephant Ranga to ISKCON Vizag. I applaud the temple management and devotees for embracing a compassionate way to celebrate the traditions,” said Adivi Sesh. “This thoughtful step will inspire many more temples across the country to adopt humane innovations and help protect elephants from captivity.”

Madhusevita Prabhu said true spirituality is rooted in compassion. “By embracing a mechanical elephant for our celebrations, we can honour our sacred traditions while ensuring that no living being is made to suffer. We hope this inspires devotees to deepen their devotion through kindness and respect for all of Krishna’s creation.”

Temple president Samba Das called it a meaningful step. “Our traditions can continue to flourish while embracing compassionate alternatives. This allows devotees to experience the grandeur of celebrations without subjecting live elephants to the demands of religious events.”

Elephants in captivity often suffer foot problems, wounds from chaining, and inadequate care. They are trained through force and can become dangerous. Recently, an elephant at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor reportedly attacked a mahout and charged at devotees, highlighting public safety risks.

The 3-metre-tall, 500-kg mechanical elephant, made of rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam and steel, runs on five motors. It can shake its head, move its ears and eyes, swish its tail, lift its trunk, spray water and be ridden. Mounted on a wheelbase and powered by electricity, it can be used in processions just like a live elephant.

ISKCON Visakhapatnam, located along the Bay of Bengal, is a prominent centre for Krishna consciousness in Andhra Pradesh, known for festivals, kirtan, prasadam distribution and community service. (eom)