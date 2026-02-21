After 16 years, India assumes IONS chairmanship from Thailand

Visakhapatnam: The 9thIONS Conclave of Chiefs that began in Visakhapatnam on February 20 (Friday) saw India assuming chairmanship once again after 16 years from Thailand for 2026-28.

Chiefs of Navies from 33 countries, representing IONS members, observers, and other Indian Ocean littoral nations participated in the conclave. Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumed the chairmanship of IONS from the Royal Thai Navy.

In his address, the Chief of Naval Staff spoke about a clear and forward-leaning vision to reinforce the functional relevance of IONS by strengthening its working groups on maritime

security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and information sharing and interoperability as the principal drivers of cooperation. At the 9th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, the participating navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region sought to enhance maritime cooperation, while the platform provided an inclusive forum to discuss regionally-relevant maritime challenges and strengthen common understanding and cooperative solutions.

Addressing the Chiefs of Navies, Commander-in Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Pairote Fuangchan said, “We have worked to build an atmosphere of openness and collaboration, encouraging the exchange of knowledge, perspectives and valuable experiences among members and observers.

We firmly believe that such exchanges generate creative, initiative, and meaningful activities that contribute to sustainable development and lasting stability across the Indian Ocean region.”

Launched in February 2008 by the Indian Navy in New Delhi, IONS, a voluntary forum, brought the navies of the Indian Ocean Region together, serving as an effective platform to foster mutual understanding and collaboration on challenges such as Maritime Security and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Talking on the sidelines of the IONS, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti underlined that India is ready to shoulder greater responsibility to ensure peace, stability and security in maritime spaces.

About growing challenges, he stated, “Maritime challenges are shared across nations and require enhanced interoperability, structured mechanisms and coordinated responses among navies of the Indian Ocean Region.”

Structured around rotating chairmanship biennial conclaves of chiefs and working groups, the past chairs of the IONS included India, The UAE, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, Iran, France and Thailand.

Aimed at achieving mutually-beneficial maritime security outcomes in the Indian Ocean through members’ cooperation in devising remedies relevant to regional maritime security, promoting shared understanding, strengthening capabilities, developing interoperability and establishing cooperative mechanisms.

Philippines was included as an observer, while

Oman joined the IONS Working Group on HADR, further enhancing the scope of collaborative engagement under IONS and widening the forum’s cooperative reach.

IONS saw participation from Egypt, Germany, Italy, Japan, UAE, UK, Korea, Netherlands, Madagascar, Russia, Somalia, Spain, Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, India, Thailand, Mozambique, Myanmar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, and Djibouti. The participation, spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific, reflected the growing alignment of like-minded navies committed to strengthening maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

A revamped IONS website was launched on the occasion.