After rejig of districts, Vizag becomes smaller

Visakhapatnam: From 15 Assembly constituencies to a mere six, Visakhapatnam has become the smallest district in the state, after carving out of 13 new districts.



Located amid stretches of Easter Ghats and a long coastline, the history of Visakhapatnam dates back to the 6th century BCE.

Back then, it was a part of Kalinga kingdom before it was ruled by the Vengi, the Pallava and Eastern Ganga dynasties. However, after the decline of the Vijayanagara dynasty, the coastal region of North Andhra remained annexed by the Jeypore kingdom until the arrival of the British.

The Northern Circars, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari districts were the first to fall under the control of the British. Visakhapatnam was called Vizagapatam then.

History chroniclers mention that Visakhapatnam district was bifurcated into Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. Viziangaram was mapped by taking parts of Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam into consideration.

Visakhapatnam which holds a great significance in the chapters of history has now been shrunk to 1,049-sq km post the districts rejig from the earlier area that extended up to 11,161-sq km and has become one of the smallest districts in the state.

At present, Bheemunipatnam and Visakhapatnam have become revenue divisions. The new district map also includes Visakhapatnam North, South, East, West, Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam and a mandal of Pendurthi constituency.

From a population of over 42 lakhs, Visakhapatnam now has half of its earlier population. After the districts' reorganisation, the corporation is going to essay a crucial role in administering Vizag as the entire district now falls under the ambit of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

With 13 more districts being added to the Andhra Pradesh map, how far the objective of bringing effective administration closer to people is going to be met has to be seen.