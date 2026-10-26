After three years, Akasa Air takes off from Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing Airline, commenced operations connecting Visakhapatnam and Delhi with daily direct flights. The first flight departed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, Visakhapatnam on October 25th (Sunday) at 9:05 am and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at 11:30 am.

The daily flight will depart from Delhi at 5:55 am and land in Visakhapatnam at 8:20 am. The service provides travellers with convenient direct connectivity between Visakhapatnam and the national capital, further strengthening Akasa Air’s presence across key domestic markets.

In a post on ‘X’, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu welcomed the airline to Andhra Pradesh, highlighting its return to the Vizag region after three years. “Starting today, we have an added flight connecting Visakhapatnam to the national capital, with Akasa Air launching operations as the third airline on the sector,” the Civil Aviation Minister mentioned in his post. Along with additional capacity, Ram Mohan Naidu further added that this will bring greater flexibility in timings and more travel options for passengers flying to and from Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport, Bhogapuram.