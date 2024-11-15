Live
- Yanamala blames YSRCP policies for collapse of state economy
- Call to inculcate habit of reading books
- 63% parents give milk to their kids to maintain intake of calcium
- Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders in Warangal, Receives ₹20 Lakh Reward
- Kartika Purnima celebrations fervour marks Telugu States, devotees flock to shiva shrines
- YSRCP alleges meagre fund allocations for Super Six schemes
- Telangana CM Reviews Plans for First Anniversary of State Government
- Vijayawada: Kindness Day celebrated
- Rajamahendravaram: Students advised to set clear goals
- Digital locker facility now available at Namma Metro stations
Just In
AGP inducts new locomotive
Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port announced the addition of a new WDG3A locomotive to its railway infrastructure, marking a significant step forward in the port’s efforts to increase capacity and productivity.
The induction of new locomotive WDG3A as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and productivity at the port which includes upgrades to its railway network, enhanced cargo handling facilities and expansion of storage and warehousing solutions.
These initiatives are designed to support the growing demands of the region’s logistics needs. The port is investing significantly in expanding and enhancing the internal rail network. These state-of-the-art locomotives will play a pivotal role in streamlining cargo handling processes and advancing the development of a warehouse facility, complete with integrated rail capabilities, which will become operational in the coming months.
According to the port management “The induction of an additional new locomotive of the WDG3A is a witness to our commitment to enhancing efficiency and better serving our customers. These enhancements will elevate our operational standards and contribute to our mission of exceeding customer expectations.”