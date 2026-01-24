Ahead of IFR-2026, VMRDA chief reviews museum works

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner N Tej Bharat on Friday inspected the progress of repair and beautification works being carried out at museums operated by the authority along the beach road.

The inspection was held in view of the International Fleet Review (IFR)-2026 scheduled to be held in February.

During inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the status of civil, electrical, and beautification works at Submarine Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, UH-3H Helicopter Museum and Sea Harrier Museum.

After going through various museums and keeping tabs on the works that are in progress, Tej Bharat mentioned that works are progressing at a brisk pace and they will be completed in a time-bound manner. Keeping the importance of IFR-2026 in view, the VMRDA Commissioner directed the officials that the ongoing works at all the four museums must be completed by this month-end. Further, the Commissioner instructed the contract agencies and officials concerned to ensure strict adherence to approved designs, maintenance of high-quality standards and completion of works within the stipulated time frame.

Joint Commissioner Ramesh, Secretary Murali Krishna, Superintending Engineer Bhavani Shankar, in-charge range officer Murthy and other officials accompanied the Commissioner for the inspection.