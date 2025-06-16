Ahead of IYD event, Chief Minister visits main venue at RK Beach

Days ahead of International Yoga Day celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the main venue of RK Beach in Visakhapatnam where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in the IYD event on June 21.

Accompanied by ministers, district officials and authorities concerned, the Chief Minister took stock of arrangements made by the district administration so far, security in place and other amenities facilitated for the purpose.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu along with others explained various measures taken for the main event to the Chief Minister and how participants from various localities will be accommodated in compartments provided. Naidu instructed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of the event and directed them to carry out rehearsals by considering all safety measures.

Visiting RK Beach Kalimata temple venue where the main event is going to be organised, Naidu examined the arrangements made along with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, among others.

As part of his tour, Naidu is taking part in the high-level review meeting with the officials concerned on the IYD event. Later, he is going to attend the party cadre meeting before returning to Vijayawada in the evening.