  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan's meeting, many arrive at venue

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s meeting, many arrive at venue
x

Ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s meeting, many arrive at venue

Highlights

As Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, party activists and supporters reach the venue of the public meeting at Kurmannapalem and made necessary arrangements for the same

Visakhapatnam: As Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, party activists and supporters reach the venue of the public meeting at Kurmannapalem and made necessary arrangements for the same.

Hours before JSP chief's arrival, the party workers and activists throng the venue in Visakhapatnam. A steady stream of followers and supporters of Pawan Kalyan were seen trickling in at Kurmannapalem right from morning.

Pawan Kalyan is arriving at Visakhapatnam to extend support to Ukku stir and address public on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X