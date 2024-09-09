Live
Just In
Air India Express flights get delayed
Highlights
Following continuous rains and poor visibility, some of the flights of Air India Express are being delayed here on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: Following continuous rains and poor visibility, some of the flights of Air India Express are being delayed here on Sunday.
As part of it, flight number: I5 1528 flying from Bangalore to Visakhapatnam landed at 12:10 noon. Flight number: I5 1528, flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:40 noon.
Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Hyderabad to Vizag to arrive at 3:30 pm.
Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Vizag to Bangalore to depart at 4 pm.
Flight number: IX1946 flying Hyderabad to Vizag landed at 11:55 am.
Also, flight number: IX1945 flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:45 noon.
Meanwhile, AK 0083/AK 0082 of Air Asia Kuala Lumpur stands cancelled.
