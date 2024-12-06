AIU south zone inter-university women chess tourney till Dec 8

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University is hosting the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU) south zone inter-university women chess tournament till December 8 at its Visakhapatnam campus. The tournament attracted around 300 women chess players representing 56 universities across the south zone. A total of 72 players from Andhra Pradesh, 48 players from Telangana, 90 from Tamil Nadu, 48 players from Karnataka and 36 players from Kerala are participating in the tournament.

The institution’s sports director U Vijayakumar announced the commencement of the tournament and informed that it would follow the Swiss league method. Senior national chess arbitrator and tournament observer MVS Prasad added that winners from the south zone competition will advance to compete at the national-level. He also highlighted that priority will be given to national-level chess players during the event.Sports manager Ritesh shared that the institution made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the tournament is conducted in a smooth manner.

Meanwhile, a dedicated briefing session has been organised for 100 team managers and 10 officials to familiarise them with the tournament rules and regulations.