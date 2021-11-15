All set for GVMC bypolls in 31st & 61st divisions today

Visakhapatnam: Both the YSRCP and the TDP are hopeful that they would emerge victorious in the GVMC bypolls to be held on Monday as the ground is set for the byelections of 31st and 61st divisions.

Earlier, the late TDP candidate Vanapalli Ravikumar from the 31st division and late YSRCP candidate Dadi Surya Kumari from the 61st division emerged victorious in the GVMC elections. Though both the parties initially agreed not to compete in the other division, the YSRCP nominated its candidate to compete in the 31st division which was won by the TDP at the last minute. The YSRCP leaders express confidence that they would win in both the wards as they believe that the welfare schemes doled out by the ruling party would gain brownie points in the GVMC by-elections as well.

Meanwhile the TDP leaders say that they are hopeful to win in the 31st division without any iota of doubt. They mentioned that since the YSRCP did not stand by its word and fielded its candidate from the ward, it did not go down well among the people. Hence, they are confident that people would extend support to them.

On Monday, the GVMC by-polls are scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm. There are 15,835 voters in the 31st division and 16 polling stations have been arranged for the ward. In the 61st division, about 14,089 voters are going to exercise their franchise in 13 polling stations. The district administration declared a holiday for the working voters in both the divisions. The counting of the bypolls will commence on November 17. Ahead of the polls, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha examined the arrangements made for the polling.

Meanwhile, elections for sarpanch and ward member posts that remained vacant were held on Sunday. Polls held for four gram sarpanches and 12 ward members saw a poll percentage of 72.50 percent.