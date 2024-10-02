Alliance government taking away the existing jobs

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out that the alliance government was taking away the existing jobs even as it promised to provide 20 lakh jobs at a media conference held in the city. At a time when 4,000 contract workers were stopped from attending their duty at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the MLC wondered what the state government was doing for them.

At the media conference held here on Tuesday, the MLC said through the new liquor policy introduced by the state government, about 15,000 people were going to lose their jobs and demanded the state government to look for an alternative arrangement for them. Recalling the pre-poll promises made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Botcha Satyanarayana said that Naidu assured paying Rs 10,000 as honorarium for each volunteer. “The Chief Minister should fulfill the promises made,” he demanded.

Even as the state government is campaigning for the price drop of liquor brands, the common man is suffering due to inflation. When the price of essential commodities is going beyond common man’s reach, the MLC questioned the role of civil supplies and agriculture ministers.

The YSRCP MLC appealed to the state government to provide good governance and ensure people from all sections

are benefited.

Former Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, former ministers Gudivada Amarnath, K Kannababu and KV Nageswara Rao, former MLA K Dharmasri and east constituency in-charge KK Raju were present.