Amit Shah disappointed people by not speaking on VSP: Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath strongly condemned the BJP national leaders’ remarks on the ruling party, and that the YSRCP leaders were looting the State and diverting the funds given by the Centre.

Reacting sharply on Monday to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments against the State government and the YSRCP leaders, the Minister said the BJP leaders were making baseless allegations against the YSRCP.

Amaranth stated that the people of the region were expecting that Amit Shah would speak about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and withdrawal of privatisation, but the Union Minister disappointed the people of the region by keeping quiet on the issue.

Further, the IT Minister challenged the Union government to prove that the State government was misusing the Central government funds. He mentioned that the Centre was providing rice to 90 lakh people and the State government was providing rice to 60 lakh people.

Amarnath said the Union government was not showing any special love towards AP and it was allocating funds to Andhra Pradesh in the same manner as it has been granting funds to the other States in the country.

The people of AP have been cheated on various promises including the new railway zone, special status to AP and completion of Polavaram project. The Centre was also acting against the interests of the people of the State by going ahead with the steel plant privatisation, he said.

Amarnath said that all those on the dais with Amit Shah during the public meeting in Visakhapatnam were only T-(Telugu Desam) BJP leaders and the Union Minister read out their script, the IT Minister alleged.