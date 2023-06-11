Amit Shah to visit Visakhapatnam today, traffic restrictions imposed

After BJP National President JP Nadda's meeting in Srikalahasti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be touring Visakhapatnam today to participate in Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan meeting to highlight the welfare schemes and development activities carried out by the central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

As part of the tour, Amit Shah will arrive from Delhi in the evening followed by attending the meeting. The Home Minister will also meet the BJP state leaders and give directions.

Meanwhile, the traffic restrictions were imposed in Visakhapatnam today during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Traffic has been banned on the 80-feet road from Kancharapalem Mettu to Akkayapalem, from Tatichetla Palem to DL Junction. It was revealed that the buses coming to the public meeting will drop the public at Tathichetlapalem 28 Bus Slap at DLB Ground and the ground near Visakha Port Hospital and arrange to park the buses there. Police said that two-wheelers should park at Tati Chita Palem 28 bus stop, while autos should park on the 80-feet road margin up to Kendriya Vidyalayam.