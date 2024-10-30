AMNS proposes solar power at institutions, hospitals

Visakhapatnam: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS) proposed to install solar power in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Government Hospital for Mental Care and Zilla Parishad High School, Chandrampalem.

As part of the proposal, the organisation plans to install solar power in these institutions and hospitals with a budget of Rs 70 lakh.

Ravindranath, executive director of the company’s Vizag Asset and DS Varma, Head-HR and Admin of AMNS India met district collector MN Harendhira Prasad and submitted the proposal to him.

Responding to it, the district collector appreciated the initiatives along with focused efforts taken by the organisation in extending support to the institutions and equipping them with renewable energy.

Earlier, AMNS India Ltd installed 300KW of solar power at King George Hospital, Government Victoria Hospital for Women plus two schools, an old age home at Gnanapuram and other hospitals in the city.

Further, the company is constructing a BC Welfare Hostel building at Islampet and it is nearing its completion.