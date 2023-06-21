Live
- PM Modi Receives A Hearty Welcome In New York From The Indian Diaspora
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 21-06-2023
- AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
- Revanth to meet Komatireddy ahead of meeting Ponguleti
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023
- Google fixes a bug that allowed WhatsApp to access Android mobile microphone
- Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions
- Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit
- Moringa Techsolv inducts banking & technology industries veteran Prasanna Lohar as an advisory board member
- Musk says Tesla to come to India 'as soon as possible
Visakhapatnam: An army of officials, volunteers and students take part in yoga demos
Visakhapatnam: Marking the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrated here on Wednesday, officials from the district administration, Greater...
Visakhapatnam: Marking the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrated here on Wednesday, officials from the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and various other departments, employees from different organisations, students and volunteers took part in programmes that highlighted the significance of embracing the ancient practice into day-to-day life.
At Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Deputy Collector KS Viswanathan, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, practiced asanas. A number of NGO representatives joined the session that focused on making yoga an integral part of the life.
Andhra University celebrated the day at its Gymnasium grounds. The mass yoga session here was attended by District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Vice Chancellor of the varsity PVGD Prasad Reddy, Registrar V Krishna Mohan, DEO Chandrakala along with other officials and students.
Yoga centres, including Aum Free Yoga Centre, organised mass yoga demonstrations at various places across the city. Utilising the platform, they came forward to promote yoga as a holistic wellness regimen among people and build awareness about how the ancient practice serves as an effective tool to connect mind, body and soul.