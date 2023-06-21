Visakhapatnam: An army of officials, volunteers and students take part in yoga demos

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrated here on Wednesday, officials from the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and various other departments, employees from different organisations, students and volunteers took part in programmes that highlighted the significance of embracing the ancient practice into day-to-day life.

At Swarnabharathi Indoor Stadium, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Deputy Collector KS Viswanathan, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, practiced asanas. A number of NGO representatives joined the session that focused on making yoga an integral part of the life.

Andhra University celebrated the day at its Gymnasium grounds. The mass yoga session here was attended by District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Vice Chancellor of the varsity PVGD Prasad Reddy, Registrar V Krishna Mohan, DEO Chandrakala along with other officials and students.

Yoga centres, including Aum Free Yoga Centre, organised mass yoga demonstrations at various places across the city. Utilising the platform, they came forward to promote yoga as a holistic wellness regimen among people and build awareness about how the ancient practice serves as an effective tool to connect mind, body and soul.