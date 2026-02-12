An outreach prog on India-UK comprehensive economic pact

Visakhapatnam: Muppaala Srinivas, Development Commissioner, VSEZ, outlined the salient features of the India–UK trade agreement at an outreach programme on the India–UK comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) organised by Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The keynote address was delivered by Srikanth Badiga, chairman, EPCES, while Aarien Uday Areti, Councillor and Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and gave a special address on India–UK relations and the significance of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement in a virtual mode. Aamir Ullah Khan, Member, Telangana Public Service Commission, provided an in-depth perspective on the India–UK partnership and the trade potential between the two countries. The Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, gave a detailed overview of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom.

N. Bhavani Sri, Deputy Development Commissioner, VSEZ, explained the India–UK trade dynamics, key features and provisions of the agreement and sector-wise opportunities for Indian exporters in detail.

The outreach programme was conducted, with participation from a large number of trade representatives and active involvement of officers from VSEZ and the customs department.