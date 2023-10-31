Anakapalli: ‘Tribal Youth Exchange’ to be held from Nov 2 to 8

Anakapalli: To provide a new platform for the tribal youth and encourage them to equip themselves with skills, the 15th ‘Tribal Youth Exchange Programme’ will be held from November 2 to 8.



It is organised by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, said youth officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra joint Visakhapatnam district G Maheswara Rao. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said the programme would be organised at the MSME Technology Centre in Atchutapuram.

Maheswara Rao said the Central government will organise tribal youth exchange programmes across the country with an aim to exchange their lifestyle, traditions and best practices. As many as 200 tribal youth from Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar would attend the programme and CRPF, BSF and SSB officers would act as escorts for the youth, he added.

As part of the programme, the youth would be made aware of the lifestyle, customs, culture, traditions, and economic conditions of the various states, Maheswara Rao mentioned.

Further, he stated that the development programmes implemented by the Central and State governments would be briefed during the event, including challenges and solutions of women and youth development, empowerment, religious, regional and natural calamities. Various competitions would be organised on the role of youth in national integration, employment generation, new India vision, government welfare schemes. Similarly, tribal traditional dance competitions would also be performed on the occasion. The youth will visit SEZ, Brandix, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, NTPC, M.S.M.E Park and popular tourist spots like Kailasagiri, RK Beach, Bojjanna Konda and Simhachalam during their visit to Visakhapatnam.