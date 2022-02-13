Andhra Pradesh: Father collapsed to death while performing son's funeral in Visakhapatnam

The tragic incident took place in Visakhapatnam district where a father who is performing the last rites of his son has collapsed to death suddenly leaving his wife in despair. According to locals, Appa Rao, a resident of GVMC 61st Ward, Malkapuram, lives on City Street with his wife Lakshmi, son Baina Girish (24) and two daughters for a few years. Appa Rao is working as a contract worker in HPCL and has done marriage to his two daughters. Girish died on Saturday due to illness while studying an animation course.



Apparao, who came home after duties shocked to see his son dead. He consoled his wife and prepared for the funeral. Funeral arrangements were made in the cemetery at the local Coromandel. Meanwhile, Appa Rao collapsed at once while the family rushed him to a local private hospital. However, the doctors there said that he was already dead and they were plunged into further tragedy.



On the other hand, Lakshmi is weeping as her husband along with her son left this world within hours. Relatives of the father conducted the funeral next to the son's body. Tragedy struck the Malkapuram area with these incidents taking place in a family.