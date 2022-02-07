Andhra Pradesh: Four held for carrying drugs in a resort in Visakhapatnam

The drugs scandal has once again erupted in Visakhapatnam where police have arrested four people with drugs and marijuana. The police found that the perpetrators are trafficking Cannabis from Vizag to Goa and in return bringing the drugs to Visakhapatnam city from Goa in Vizag.



Visakhapatnam District Achuthapuram mandal SVS Police have arrested four people from Visakhapatnam who were found with drugs at resorts. Police seized 7 MDMA pills, 4 MDMA cluster powder and 100 grams of marijuana from them and four cell phones.

According to police, a man named Thangeti Bharat was taking cannabis to Visakhapatnam agency and selling it in Goa, from where he was buying drugs and selling them in Visakhapatnam district. Nukaraju, Durgaprasad and CH Venkatesh were arrested along with Bharat on two previous charge of possession of cannabis.

Meanwhile, TDP MP Kanamedala Ravindra Kumar has raised the issue of drugs in Parliament alleging that the state has become a hub for drugs and cannabis. He accused that sand and alcohol mafias are rampant in the state. "Opposition leaders are being attacked by ruling party who ever speaks against the government," Kanakamedala said.



