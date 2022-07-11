Andhra Pradesh: Husband allegedly kills wife in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, a woman died under suspicious circumstances.in Visakhapatnam on Sunday in Rellivedi area of ​​One Town Police Station. On the complaint of the parents of the dead woman, Vaddadi Vasu and Vaddadi Janaki, the Onetown police have registered a case. Going into details, Kasarapu Durga Sai Shirisha got married in 2017 to Lokesh from a fisherman family in the presence of elders. They have a four year old son. Lokesh works as a seaman and has not been going to work for the last two years due to Corona. In this background, fights have been going on between the two for some time.



As a result, Shirisha is staying at her parents' house. In this order, Lokesh went to his in-law's house on Saturday and took away his wife saying that he would take her to their house, at that time he took out his belt and beat their daughter in front of us, said Vasu and Janaki. Later on Sunday, Sirisha said that she hanged herself to a fan at her in-laws house. Sirisha's parents suspect that their daughter's body was bruised and her husband killed her.



When One Town Police was asked for an explanation on this matter, they said that a case has been registered on the allegation of the deceased Sirisha's parents. He said that the body has been shifted to KGH for postmortem.