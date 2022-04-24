Andhra Pradesh in top slot in fish, shrimp production: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Endowed with the second longest coastline in the country, dotted with seaports, great road connectivity and growing air connectivity, Andhra Pradesh has been a natural destination for industry and commerce, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath mentioned.



Appreciating the conclave organised by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz with the support of WTC, Visakhapatnam, the Minister observed that AP stands in the top position in terms of fish and shrimp production along with fruits and spices.

With the best Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, the Minister informed that the government has extended 'plug and play' support to industries. "Our coastline and the rich mineral strength are important drivers for industrial expansion in the State. Perhaps, more than that is the tremendous human resources available in the State, constituting over 71 per cent of the State's population is within the working-age bracket," Amarnath said.

With a visionary as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who was an entrepreneur himself before foraying into the political arena, Amarnath underlined the need to provide an ecosystem for the entrepreneurs to set up their shops in AP. Amarnath said that the Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) was the first conclave in which he participated after taking charge as the Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Information Technology Minister.