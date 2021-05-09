Andhra Pradesh: Sick man dies as an auto leaves him on road instead of hospital in Visakhapatnam

Satti Gangaraju (38), who was working as a GVME van driver in Narava, died due to illness. According to Gopalapatnam police, Gangaraju, a resident of Kotanarava, was working as a van driver and has been ill for the past four days. He left in an auto on Saturday morning as the situation worsened. On the way to Gopalapatnam station, Sai Baba went unconscious near the temple.

The frightened auto driver left Gangaraja on the side of the road and left and later Gangaraju collapsed. Meanwhile the aanitation workers who were going to the spot noticed and informed the police. Police arrived at the scene and collected the details based on the phone numbers in the book held by the deceased. The police found that the deceased was a resident of Bavayyapalem, West Godavari district whose wife is staying in Dubai and two children.

The police registered the case following a complaint lodged by Gangaraju's brother, a resident of S. Kota. The body was cremated at Gopalapatnam Cemetery. Doddi Kiran, YSRCP President of 89th Ward has donated Rs. 10,000 for funeral.