Andhra University offers new courses with international standards

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said that sound engineering, music production, film editing courses will be started at Andhra University with international standards. Releasing a brochure containing the details of the courses with Aditya Modi, an internationally renowned sound engineer and studio designer, at the AU Academic Senate Hall here on Friday, he said that AU has been giving importance to arts on a par with science and technology since its inception.

The V-C said that a MoU has been entered into with St Luke's Institute, which has decades of experience in this field, to train professionals. He said that AU is providing necessary building for this, in which Luke's will build a sophisticated Dolby Atmos studio.

Apart from the students studying in AU, anyone in the city will be given an opportunity to join these courses. Sound engineer Aditya Modi said there was a great demand in the field of sound engineering and this centre will be useful for the youth towards training the professionals required in the field.

Aashirvad Luke, the founder of St. Luke's, said that the Dolby Atmos studio is being constructed in Visakhapatnam for the first time in the state.