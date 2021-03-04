Andhra University Prof nominated as member of IPR consultation committee

Visakhapatnam: DPIIT-IPR Chair Professor of Andhra University Hanumanthu Purushotham has been nominated as one of the eight expert committee members of the post draft consultation committee to review IPR issues of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) -2020.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) through its Centre for Policy Research has constituted an IPR Advisory Committee to hold post draft consultations to review the draft of the STIP 2020. The draft of the STIP was finalised and placed on the DST website for public consultation.

The committee will address crucial issues and challenges in the IP ecosystem in India and come out with specific policy recommendations for strengthening IPR ecosystem in the country for incorporation in the STIP 2020.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy and Registrar V Krishna Mohan Registrar congratulated Purushotham for his nomination.