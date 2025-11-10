Anti-human trafficking operation rescues 5 children

Visakhapatnam: As part of Anti-Human Trafficking (AAHT) operation, the RPF/CPDS Waltair team, led by SI V Keerthi Reddy (in-charge AHTU) conducted a special operation resulting in the rescue of five children and apprehension of two women traffickers Sudha Kumari alias Shantha and Sukh Bai Dhadi.

Based on reliable information, the team maintained close surveillance and identified a group involved in child begging onboard trains.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that traffickers had brought the children from Math Village of Raipur district in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam by luring them with money. The children were forced to beg in trains such as Janmabhoomi express and Ratnachal express, earning nearly Rs 2,000 per day for the traffickers. The rescued children were produced before Child Welfare Committee, which ordered to place them in Government Children’s Homes for care and protection. A case was registered at GRP/Visakhapatnam and transferred to Kharora police station of Raipur for further investigation.