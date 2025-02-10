AP DGP stresses on effective policing to cut down crime rate

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta emphasised that there will be zero tolerance towards the crime and strict action will be taken against illegal drug transportation along with other crimes.

At a review meeting held in the city on Sunday with the police officials under the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate, he called for coordinated efforts to address the crime rate and make the policing more efficient.

During the meeting, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi explained the policing process to the DGP along with the maintenance of law and order and the performance of the departments, including crime and traffic departments through a digital presentation.

Lauding the efforts taken by the City Police Commissioner, the DGP suggested that the policing should be more efficient in the city. Further, the DGP stressed that strict action will be taken against illegal transportation of drugs and other crimes.

Later, responding to the grievances of the police officials, the DGP assured that they will be looked into and resolved soon.