AP ministers inaugurate Metro Rail regional office in Visakhapatnam

The regional office of Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun the operations in Visakhapatnam. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Avanti Srinivas on Sunday inaugurated the regional office on the third floor of the LIC Bhavan in the city and special pujas were conducted in his office on this occasion. The event was attended by MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Adip Raj and GVMC Commissioner Srijana. Officials explained the Metro Rail project presentation to the ministers.

Authorities are preparing to look into the project from here as the government prepares to build a 79.91 km light metro corridor and a 60.29 km modern tram corridor in Visakhapatnam and DPRs of the metro projects will be prepared in the next two months. The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation MD Ramakrishna Reddy said that a regional office has been set up in Visakhapatnam to discuss DPRs with consultants and other issues.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the government has first thought of a metro rail from Gajuwaka to Kommadi however with chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the metro distance should be increased in view of the upcoming needs. "As per the directions of the Chief Minister, we are preparing the DPR by increasing the distance of the Metro Rail from Steel Plant to the Bhogapuram Airport, which will be given in the first week of November followed by calling of tenders with the approval of the Chief Minister," Botsa said.

While minister Avanthi Srinivas said that Visakhapatnam Metro needs central assistance. We are looking to develop Visakhapatnam as a great city in the country. '

Chief Minister YS Jagan has allotted a metro to Visakhapatnam with a good idea and vision. When the Metro Rail reaches Visakhapatnam, the contours of north coastal Andhra will change. The was incensed that the opposition parties were politicizing every aspect.

Metro Rail MD Ramakrishna Reddy said that there are many benefits with Light Metro. He said the number of coaches could be increased as the traffic increased.