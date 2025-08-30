AP positions itself as India’s next aerospace hub: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and strong partnerships with global OEMs, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as India’s next aerospace hub, said HRD, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh.

At the second international conference and exhibition on Aerospace Manufacturing, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in partnership with the Ministry of Civil Aviation that focused on the theme ‘from components to competitiveness: accelerating aerospace manufacturing & MRO in India’ held here on Friday, Lokesh said, “We are committed to making Andhra Pradesh the gateway to India’s aerospace future.”

Assuring proactive support and collaboration from the state government, Lokesh invited industries to invest in AP.

The conference brought senior policymakers, global OEMs, MSMEs, and academia together to focus on shaping India’s aerospace roadmap.

Addressing the gathering, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat said, “Through sustained innovation and strategic investment, India is rapidly positioning itself alongside the global leaders in aerospace.’’

The state government announced ambitious targets of Rs1 lakh crore in investments and creation of 100,000 jobs, driven by specialized aerospace clusters, R&D hubs, and the Bhogapuram Aerotropolis project.

While inaugurating AI labs in Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School and similar labs in 50 schools virtually, Lokesh predicted AI industrial revolution in future. “Earlier, many got job opportunities through the industrial revolution. With the advent of the IT industry, employment opportunities increased across the world,” the HRD Minister stated, adding that AI offers solutions to any challenge.

Talking about the education sector, the HRD Minister acknowledged the teachers’ support in transforming the sector. He underlined the need to focus more on learning outcomes. With the support of Cyient Foundation’s CSR funds to the tune of Rs.8 crore, Lokesh said that AI labs were set up in schools.

Earlier, participating as chief guest at the national conference of Chartered Accountants carried out by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Lokesh stated, “The NDA government is focusing on building a knowledge-based economy. The government’s aim is to achieve 2.4 trillion dollars by 2047. To achieve it, the contribution of Chartered Accountants is very important.”

Lokesh emphasised the government’s focus on Ease of Living and its one capital, decentralised development slogan, which aims to prioritise development across all regions of the state. He outlined the development of various sectors across different regions such as automotive in Anantapur (Rayalaseema), renewable energy in Kurnool, electronics in Chittoor, CBG in Prakasam, a quantum valley in Guntur-Krishna districts, and aqua, IT, pharma, and logistics industries in North Andhra.

Stating that auditors are not just record-keepers, Lokesh opined that they are the sculptors of nation building. “If Visakhapatnam gets developed in line with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the entire state will be progressed in the process,” he opined.

Later, Lokesh took part in the Sports Meet at the AU Convention hall. Encouraging students, Lokesh stated that energy, talent and determination are there in the youth’s blood. He mentioned that the state government is developing the sports sector in a big way and it is keen on transforming AP into a sports hub.