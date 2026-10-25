APEPDCL on high alert due to cyclone Arnab

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) sounded an alert across its operational districts due to the possibility of a low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifying into a cyclone.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Imadi Prudhvi Tej directed officials to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures to tackle potential emergencies, following meteorological warnings that Cyclone Arnab may impact the region from October 26 to 28.

The CMD reviewed the preparedness of power distribution network through a teleconference with Circle Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other officials from 12 districts.

He instructed them to continuously monitor power supply situation and take preventive measures to minimise disruptions caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Officials in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Polavaram districts have been directed to remain on high alert.

The CMD instructed officials to keep field personnel, vehicles, electricity poles, transformers and other essential equipment ready to ensure the swift restoration of power in areas affected by the cyclone. Special emphasis has been placed on responding promptly to power outages caused by damaged electrical infrastructure, fallen trees and adverse weather conditions.

The CMD said the situation would be monitored continuously from the APEPDCL corporate office, with regular reviews involving the concerned authorities to expedite restoration work wherever necessary.

Meanwhile, APEPDCL officials urged consumers to exercise extreme caution during cyclone. People have been advised to stay away from snapped power lines, leaning electricity poles and tree branches that have fallen on electrical wires, as these could pose serious risks to life.

Consumers have been asked to report power outages and other electricity-related emergencies through toll-free number 1912 or respective district control rooms. Public are appealed to cooperate with electricity officials and promptly share information about any damage to the power network to facilitate quick action.

The CMD informed that region wise control rooms were facilitated to monitor the situation. District-wise control rooms have been set up and can be contacted in case of any emergency or for assistance: Srikakulam - 9701400865; Tekkali - 9490610050; Palasa - 08945241084; Palakonda – 8332843546; Parvathipuram – 9398594750; Vizianagaram Town – 9490610102; Vizianagaram Rural – 9490610102; Bobbili – 9490610121; Visakhapatnam Zone–I – 9490610019; Zone–II – 9849628880; Zone–III – 9491030722; Anakapalli – 9063110544; Kasimkota – 8333810597; Narsipatnam – 9491030723; Paderu – 9490610027; Jaggampeta – 9490610097; Kakinada – 9490610856; Peddapuram – 9493178728; Rajamahendravaram Town – 9490610855; Rajamahendravaram Rural – 9493178874; Nidadavolu – 9493177540; Amalapuram – 9490610101; Kothapeta – 9493178821; Narasapuram – 7382050943; Bhimavaram – 9490610143; Tadepalligudem – 9493177806; Eluru – 9440904037; Jangareddygudem – 9491030712; Rampachodavaram – 8309771508; APEPDCL Corporate Office: 8331018762.