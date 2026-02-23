APSEZ, NMDC and Vale sign MoU for iron ore blending facility

Visakhapatnam: AdaniPorts and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NMDC Limited (a government of India enterprise) and Vale S.A. (Brazil) at the India–Brazil Business Forum Summit held in New Delhi.

Underlining the deepening India–Brazil strategic partnership, the MoU was signed during the official visit of HE Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Federative Republic of Brazil to India, and in presence of Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The agreement established a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

As part of the collaboration, the parties will jointly develop, operationalise and manage an integrated SEZ based ecosystem for value addition, and commercialisation of iron ore.

This initiative is designed to strengthen the iron ore export value chain on India’s East Coast while enhancing efficiency, scale and global competitiveness in mineral processing and trade.

With this development, the capacity of the port will increase up to 75-MMT and it will become a hub for iron ore exports for India and the region.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens India’s global supply chains,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO, APSEZ.

“By integrating high-quality mineral logistics with advanced port capabilities, we are supporting industry requirements while contributing to the country’s broader economic growth. Our partnership with NMDC and Vale will help establish a modern, efficient and sustainable ecosystem for the iron ore sector on the East Coast.”

Together, this partnership places the port as a strategic gateway for global iron ore trade and reinforces India’s emergence as a competitive, future-ready maritime hub.