APSRTC Vizag region witnesses reasonable occupancy ratio

Visakhapatnam: Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, RTC buses have been confined to the depots for several months in the past one-and-a-half years.

With the present situation witnessing a gradual improvement, the services started to resume, and the occupancy ration has increased from 48 per cent in June to 55 per cent this month across Vizag region. Though some of the bus services resumed earlier, passengers did not come forward to opt for the public transport for apparent reasons. Owing to the poor OR, the APSRTC incurred losses. It has reached a point where it could not make do for the fuel expenses.

However, with the drop in coronavirus cases, the situation is now returning to normalcy at a slow pace.

Following the relaxation of the partial lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is increasing its bus services across the district and the State.

After a long gap, night services have been resumed for long-distance destinations.

Trips to the Agency area and city routes have also been increased considerably. "Depending on the need and demand, the number of trips for each route will be added," explains K Venkata Rao, Visakhapatnam Rural Deputy Chief Traffic Manager.

Along with the services provided across the district, the focus is also on other destinations as well. "The bus services to Hyderabad, Srisailam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Proddatur, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Bheemavaram, Vijayawada, Ichchapuram, Neelakantapuram, Pathapatnam, Bobbili and Bhadrachalam have also been resumed," shares M Y Danam, Regional Manager of APSRTC, Visakhapatnam.

As a part of the safety protocol, buses are being sanitised at regular intervals. Similarly, strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour is being followed and passengers are not allowed to board a bus without a mask. In the days to come, the APSRTC intends to increase its services further.