Arrangements in place for Durga puja immersion rituals

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘Vijaya Dasami’ celebrations, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi instructed the department officials to take steps to ensure that immersions are conducted peacefully without causing any inconvenience to people.

The CP inspected the arrangements made at the beach road and other points.

District officials have made arrangements for immersion at Kalimata temple, Peda Jalaripeta, Sagar Nagar, Bheemili, Pendurthi Saripalli, Appikonda and other places in the city.

Instructing the staff to ensure that there are no lapses at the immersion points, the CP inspected various places on Saturday and Sunday and offered suggestions to conduct immersion in a hassle-free manner.

The City Police Commissioner said that there should be adequate police personnel at all the immersion points along with security guards and swimmers. Instructions were given to the police personnel not to allow people directly into the sea.

The officials arranged cranes for the immersion of the huge idols and lighting arrangements have been made on the shore for the devotees.

Further, Sankha Brata Bagchi issued instructions to the officials to ensure that the roads leading to the immersion areas are free of traffic and told the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure that the immersion takes place in a peaceful manner.

As part of the Navratri celebrations, a number of idols were immersed at several points on Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, there would be immersions after nine days from in the next few days.

Even on the occasion of ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’, elaborate arrangements were made and restrictions were placed to ensure immersion rituals were carried out without any hassle.