As part of QUAD Naval exercise, INS Sahyadri reaches Guam

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri reached Guam in the Northern Pacific for the participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a guided missile stealth frigate and the ship is a shining example of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

The participation of INS Sahyadri in the ‘Exercise Malabar-2025’ reaffirms India’s enduring partnership and its commitment towards strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security.

The harbour phase of the ‘Exercise Malabar-2025’ will feature operational planning and discussions, alignment on communication protocols, familiarisation visits between participating nations, and sports fixtures. aFollowing the harbour phase, all participating units will proceed for the sea phase, wherein ships and aircraft will take part in naval drills, focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery serials and flying operations.

The ship participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises as well as operational deployments.

The exercise is being carried out amidst the backdrop of strained Indo-US relations.