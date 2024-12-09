Aspirants advised to draw up meticulous plan to realise goals

Visakhapatnam: City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi encouraged career aspirants to draw up a meticulous plan and stick to it in order to achieve their goals.

Addressing the career aspirants at a programme that focused on the theme ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge,’ the Commissioner of Police laid emphasis on taking care of one’s health. “Through self-discipline, students have to make efforts to stay physically fit and mentally strong. While studying, one can also be of support to the families,” the CP suggested after going through various sections at the Visakhapatnam Public Library.

Describing the library as a ‘one stop destination’ for all career aspirants from North Andhra and other districts, the Commissioner of Police appreciated the library society members for providing a conducive atmosphere for diverse readers. “The facilities provided are conducive for readers to study,” the Commissioner of Police appreciated.

The programme was organised jointly by Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies in the presence of the library society secretary DS Varma, vice-president TSR Prasad, among others.